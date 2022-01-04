Silvant Capital Management LLC Has $9.05 Million Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Silvant Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,762 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 4,782 shares during the quarter. PayPal comprises 1.6% of Silvant Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $9,045,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PYPL. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in PayPal during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd bought a new stake in PayPal during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in PayPal by 123.1% during the third quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in PayPal during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in PayPal by 158.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 30,664 shares during the period. 78.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PYPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Truist decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $360.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Truist Securities reduced their target price on shares of PayPal from $275.00 to $200.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of PayPal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $278.00 to $224.00 in a research note on Sunday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirty-five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $280.85.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total value of $2,306,658.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.81, for a total transaction of $1,888,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders acquired 14,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,786,518 and sold 44,114 shares valued at $8,990,858. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

PYPL opened at $194.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.15 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $200.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $251.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.04. PayPal had a net margin of 20.09% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The company had revenue of $6.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

