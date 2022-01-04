Silvant Capital Management LLC Has $5.27 Million Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Silvant Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 15.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,198 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and comprises approximately 0.9% of Silvant Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $5,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 17,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 63,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,551,000 after purchasing an additional 11,698 shares during the period. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 45,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the period. Alerus Financial NA boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 18,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and by 281.3% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 13,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,166,000 after purchasing an additional 10,110 shares during the period. 81.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and from $311.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $262.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $285.63.

Shares of LLY stock opened at $271.73 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $260.36 and its 200-day moving average is $248.95. The stock has a market cap of $259.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.42, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.36. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $161.78 and a 52-week high of $283.90.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. Eli Lilly and had a net margin of 21.52% and a return on equity of 111.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.98 dividend. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.83%.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 3,570 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.53, for a total value of $997,922.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 424,939 shares of company stock worth $114,549,362. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

