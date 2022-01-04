Silvant Capital Management LLC Has $2.79 Million Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Silvant Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,177 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 229 shares during the quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,794,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Viridian Ria LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the 3rd quarter worth $237,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Booking during the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Asset Dedication LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 23 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Booking by 92.3% during the 2nd quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 25 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Booking during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,455.00, for a total transaction of $449,265.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of Booking stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,530.33, for a total value of $1,897,747.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,799 shares of company stock valued at $6,608,453 in the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

BKNG stock opened at $2,461.42 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2,342.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,303.27. The stock has a market cap of $101.07 billion, a PE ratio of 268.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,860.73 and a 1 year high of $2,687.29.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 4.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $12.27 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on BKNG shares. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Booking from $2,375.00 to $2,750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush increased their price target on Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research increased their price target on Booking from $2,820.00 to $2,940.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Booking from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,745.50.

Booking Company Profile

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

