Silvant Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Silvant Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,583 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,510 shares during the quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $2,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TWLO. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Twilio by 357.1% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 64 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Twilio in the second quarter worth $28,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Twilio in the third quarter worth $32,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in Twilio by 50.0% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Twilio by 363.6% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.74% of the company’s stock.

TWLO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Twilio from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $338.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Twilio in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $350.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Twilio from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Twilio from $450.00 to $390.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twilio presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $450.46.

Shares of NYSE:TWLO opened at $262.29 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $283.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $334.28. The company has a current ratio of 9.57, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $235.00 and a 12-month high of $457.30. The firm has a market cap of $46.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.10 and a beta of 1.26.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.15. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 32.89%. The firm had revenue of $740.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $684.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.58) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Twilio Inc. will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Marc Boroditsky sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.40, for a total value of $267,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Karyn Smith sold 1,043 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.93, for a total value of $318,041.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,855 shares of company stock worth $19,637,730. Company insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

Twilio, Inc engages in the development of communications software, cloud-based platform, and services. Its products include Twilio flex, messaging, programmable voice, programmable video, elastic SIP trunking, and IoT. The company was founded by John Wolthuis, Jeffery G. Lawson, and Evan Cooke in March 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

