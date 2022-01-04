Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.88.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on SWIR shares. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Sierra Wireless in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sierra Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Sierra Wireless from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th.

Get Sierra Wireless alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SWIR. FMR LLC lifted its position in Sierra Wireless by 492.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 358,200 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 297,700 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Sierra Wireless during the first quarter valued at approximately $220,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Sierra Wireless by 9.3% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 14,929 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP bought a new position in Sierra Wireless in the second quarter worth approximately $1,369,000. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in Sierra Wireless in the second quarter worth approximately $1,292,000. Institutional investors own 54.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SWIR opened at $17.69 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $658.90 million, a PE ratio of -8.55 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Sierra Wireless has a fifty-two week low of $13.10 and a fifty-two week high of $22.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.12.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.90) by $0.34. The business had revenue of $82.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.90 million. Sierra Wireless had a negative net margin of 17.31% and a negative return on equity of 17.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.33) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Sierra Wireless will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc engages in the provision of device-to-cloud and networking solutions. It operates through the following segments: Embedded Broadband and Internet-of-Things Solutions (IoT). The Embedded Broadband segment is comprised of cellular embedded modules that are typically used in non-industrial applications, namely Automobile, Mobile Computing and Enterprise Networking markets.

Recommended Story: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for Sierra Wireless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sierra Wireless and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.