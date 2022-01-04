SIBCoin (SIB) Market Cap Reaches $438,785.81

SIBCoin (CURRENCY:SIB) traded up 21.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 4th. SIBCoin has a market cap of $438,785.81 and approximately $9,332.00 worth of SIBCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SIBCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0224 or 0.00000048 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, SIBCoin has traded up 38.1% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,584.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,823.15 or 0.08206899 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000367 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $149.65 or 0.00321239 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $433.46 or 0.00930481 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.63 or 0.00012079 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.63 or 0.00074330 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $226.53 or 0.00486272 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00008101 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $122.05 or 0.00262003 BTC.

SIBCoin Profile

SIBCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11GOST hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2015. SIBCoin’s total supply is 19,623,165 coins. The Reddit community for SIBCoin is https://reddit.com/r/sibcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SIBCoin’s official Twitter account is @SibChervonec and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for SIBCoin is sibcoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “SibCoin is the cryptocurrency designed for the Siberian Community. It provides fast, anonymous and cheap transactions. Sibcoin is an experimental new digital currency that enables anonymous, instant payments to anyone, anywhere in the world. Sibcoin uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority: managing transactions and issuing money are carried out collectively by the network. Sibcoin Core is the name of open source software that enables the use of this currency. Click here for Masternode stats. “

SIBCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SIBCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SIBCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SIBCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

