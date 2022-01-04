Short Interest in WebSafety Inc. (OTCMKTS:WBSI) Expands By 60.0%

WebSafety Inc. (OTCMKTS:WBSI) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, an increase of 60.0% from the November 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

WBSI stock opened at $0.95 on Tuesday. WebSafety has a fifty-two week low of $0.01 and a fifty-two week high of $10.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.04.

About WebSafety

WebSafety, Inc engages in the provision of Internet software applications and services. It allows parents to monitor questionable and potentially harmful content or a direct predatory exchange that occurs on their child’s mobile device. Its features include web browsing, app installations, text messages, social media, block screen time, track location, real-time alerts, and parent dashboard.

