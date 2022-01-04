Short Interest in Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) Expands By 193.0%

Wal-Mart de México, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:WMMVY) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,200 shares, a growth of 193.0% from the November 30th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 109,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Wal-Mart de México from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th.

Shares of OTCMKTS WMMVY opened at $35.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.57. Wal-Mart de México has a 1-year low of $28.00 and a 1-year high of $38.46. The firm has a market cap of $62.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Friday, December 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.3507 per share. This represents a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 23rd. Wal-Mart de México’s dividend payout ratio is 29.27%.

Wal-Mart de México Company Profile

Wal-Mart de México SAB de CV engages in the operation of discount warehouses and discount stores, hypermarkets, supermarkets, and clubs. It operates through the Mexico and Central America geographical segments. The company was founded by Jerónimo Arango in 1958 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

