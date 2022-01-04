Short Interest in VectivBio Holding AG (NASDAQ:VECT) Increases By 60.0%

VectivBio Holding AG (NASDAQ:VECT) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 205,700 shares, a growth of 60.0% from the November 30th total of 128,600 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 65,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.2 days.

NASDAQ:VECT opened at $4.94 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $4.47. VectivBio has a 1-year low of $2.74 and a 1-year high of $37.70.

Get VectivBio alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of VectivBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.67.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VECT. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of VectivBio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of VectivBio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VectivBio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of VectivBio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $292,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of VectivBio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $356,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.46% of the company’s stock.

VectivBio Company Profile

VectivBio Holding AG, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for rare conditions. It develops Apraglutide, a long-acting synthetic peptide analog of glucagon-like peptide-2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with short bowel syndrome-intestinal failure (SBS-IF), as well as for SBS-IF in patients with colon-in-continuity anatomy.

Featured Article: What are the components of an earnings report?



Receive News & Ratings for VectivBio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VectivBio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.