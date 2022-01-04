Short Interest in Tritax Big Box REIT plc (OTCMKTS:TTBXF) Grows By 1,800.0%

Tritax Big Box REIT plc (OTCMKTS:TTBXF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 1,800.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

OTCMKTS TTBXF opened at $3.15 on Tuesday. Tritax Big Box REIT has a twelve month low of $2.46 and a twelve month high of $3.29. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.06.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TTBXF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $251.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Tritax Big Box REIT in a research report on Thursday, October 7th.

Tritax Big Box REIT plc is the only listed vehicle dedicated to investing in very large logistics warehouse assets (Big Boxes) in the UK and is committed to delivering attractive and sustainable returns for shareholders. Investing in and actively managing existing built investments, land suitable for Big Box development and developments predominantly delivered through pre-let forward funded basis, the Company focuses on large, well-located, modern Big Box logistics assets, let to institutional-grade tenants on long-term leases (typically at least 12 years in length) with upward-only rent reviews and geographic and tenant diversification throughout the UK.

