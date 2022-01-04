Short Interest in Toto Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOTDY) Drops By 75.0%

Toto Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOTDY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the November 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of TOTDY opened at $45.79 on Tuesday. Toto has a 52-week low of $44.70 and a 52-week high of $70.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.19.

Get Toto alerts:

Toto Company Profile

TOTO Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of restroom, bath and kitchen equipment, ceramics, and eco-friendly materials. It operates through the following segments: Global Housing Equipment Business, New Business Domains, and Others. The Global Housing Equipment Business segment handles the sales of housing equipment which includes sanitary ware, faucets, and system kitchen.

Featured Article: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Toto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.