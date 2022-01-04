Short Interest in Toto Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOTDY) Drops By 75.0%

Toto Ltd. (OTCMKTS:TOTDY) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the November 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Shares of TOTDY opened at $45.79 on Tuesday. Toto has a 52-week low of $44.70 and a 52-week high of $70.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.19.
Toto Company Profile
