Short Interest in SVF Investment Corp. 3 (NASDAQ:SVFC) Expands By 143.9%

SVF Investment Corp. 3 (NASDAQ:SVFC) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,900 shares, an increase of 143.9% from the November 30th total of 13,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 310,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SVFC. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its stake in shares of SVF Investment Corp. 3 by 545.1% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 196,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after purchasing an additional 165,717 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new stake in SVF Investment Corp. 3 in the second quarter valued at $1,740,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in SVF Investment Corp. 3 by 427.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 272,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after acquiring an additional 220,501 shares in the last quarter. Cowen Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in SVF Investment Corp. 3 by 300.0% in the second quarter. Cowen Investment Management LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in SVF Investment Corp. 3 in the second quarter valued at $994,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SVFC stock opened at $10.02 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.98. SVF Investment Corp. 3 has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $10.70.

SVF Investment Corp. 3 is a blank check company. The company was formerly known as SVF Investment III Corp. and changed its name to SVF Investment Corp. 3 in January 2021. SVF Investment Corp. 3 was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Carlos, California.

