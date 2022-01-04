Short Interest in Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF) Increases By 100.0%

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,140,000 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the November 30th total of 1,070,000 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 1,760,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IPOF. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI by 121.7% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the 2nd quarter valued at $130,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the 2nd quarter valued at $137,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the 2nd quarter valued at $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.43% of the company’s stock.

IPOF traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $10.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,544,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,432,353. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.31. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $17.81.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

