Short Interest in Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT) Drops By 76.1%

Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT) saw a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decline of 76.1% from the November 30th total of 25,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 70,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Schmitt Industries stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schmitt Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMIT) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,967 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 5,191 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.82% of Schmitt Industries worth $170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMIT opened at $5.30 on Tuesday. Schmitt Industries has a 52 week low of $3.61 and a 52 week high of $8.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.42 and its 200-day moving average is $5.07. The company has a market capitalization of $20.18 million, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 0.77.

Schmitt Industries (NASDAQ:SMIT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter. Schmitt Industries had a negative net margin of 91.79% and a negative return on equity of 146.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.76 million during the quarter.

About Schmitt Industries

Schmitt Industries, Inc designs, manufactures and markets measurement and process control systems. It operates through the following segments: Measurement and Ice Cream. The Measurement segment designs, manufactures and sells high precision test and measurement products The Ice Cream segment invests in creamery manufacturing and consumer retailing.

