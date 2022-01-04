Short Interest in RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKFL) Increases By 966.7%

RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RKFL) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, an increase of 966.7% from the November 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 260,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

RocketFuel Blockchain stock opened at $0.24 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.90. RocketFuel Blockchain has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $5.75.

RocketFuel Blockchain (OTCMKTS:RKFL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.

RocketFuel Blockchain, Inc operates as a crypto payments company. The firm provides check-out payment options using bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies along with consumer privacy protection solutions to eCommerce stores and merchants and their customers. Its check-out systems are designed to enhance customers’ data protection, enabling consumers to pay for goods and services using cryptocurrencies or by direct transfers from their bank accounts without exposing spending credentials such as credit card data.

