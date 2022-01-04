Short Interest in RIV Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNPOF) Rises By 73.3%

RIV Capital Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNPOF) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 313,000 shares, a growth of 73.3% from the November 30th total of 180,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 211,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Separately, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of RIV Capital from C$2.50 to C$2.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd.

Get RIV Capital alerts:

CNPOF stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, hitting $1.16. The company had a trading volume of 40,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,165. RIV Capital has a fifty-two week low of $0.89 and a fifty-two week high of $2.92. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.21 and a 200 day moving average of $1.30.

RIV Capital, Inc is an investment and operating platform structured to pursue opportunities in the global cannabis sector. It identifies strategic counterparties seeking financial and/or operating support. The company has developed an investment ecosystem of complementary cannabis operating companies that represent various segments of the value chain across the emerging cannabis sector.

Recommended Story: What are retained earnings?

Receive News & Ratings for RIV Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RIV Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.