Short Interest in Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) Expands By 61.8%

Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 142,900 shares, a growth of 61.8% from the November 30th total of 88,300 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 92,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

NASDAQ RELL traded up $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $12.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,721. Richardson Electronics has a 12-month low of $4.57 and a 12-month high of $13.94. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.85. The company has a market capitalization of $169.26 million, a PE ratio of 30.20 and a beta of 0.57.

Richardson Electronics (NASDAQ:RELL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 6th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Richardson Electronics had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The company had revenue of $53.70 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. Richardson Electronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.54%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Richardson Electronics from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th.

In other news, EVP Jens Frank Ruppert sold 10,000 shares of Richardson Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.05, for a total transaction of $120,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Wendy Diddell sold 18,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.56, for a total transaction of $230,023.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 109,668 shares of company stock valued at $1,357,806 over the last quarter. 37.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Richardson Electronics by 1.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 87,600 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Richardson Electronics by 4.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 62,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 2,384 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Richardson Electronics by 47.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Richardson Electronics by 245.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,603 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 3,982 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Richardson Electronics by 24.7% during the third quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 20,654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 4,095 shares during the period. 38.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Richardson Electronics

Richardson Electronics Ltd. engages in the provision of engineered solutions and distributes electronic components to the electron device marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Power and Microwave Technologies Group (PMT), Canvys, and Healthcare. The PMT segment provides solutions and adds value through design-in support, systems integration, prototype design and manufacturing, testing, logistics, and aftermarket technical service and repair-all through its existing global infrastructure.

