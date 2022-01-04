Short Interest in Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF) Grows By 58.3%

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,300 shares, an increase of 58.3% from the November 30th total of 38,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 151,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
QUISF stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.89. The company had a trading volume of 7,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,952. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.06.
Quisitive Technology Solutions Company Profile
