Short Interest in Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF) Grows By 58.3%

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QUISF) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 60,300 shares, an increase of 58.3% from the November 30th total of 38,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 151,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

QUISF stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.89. The company had a trading volume of 7,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,952. Quisitive Technology Solutions has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $1.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.06.

Quisitive Technology Solutions Company Profile

Quisitive Technology Solutions, Inc is a full-service digital technology consulting company, which acquire and integrate companies to become the provider of Microsoft professional services in North America. Its solutions include application development, business applications, data and analytics, digital transformation, digital workplace, and infrastructure.

