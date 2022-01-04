Short Interest in Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) Grows By 456.1%

Pyxis Tankers Inc. (NASDAQ:PXS) saw a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 114,000 shares, an increase of 456.1% from the November 30th total of 20,500 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 618,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ:PXS traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.52. 2,915 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,304,625. Pyxis Tankers has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $4.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.61 and a beta of -0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.73.

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The transportation company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Pyxis Tankers had a negative net margin of 43.90% and a negative return on equity of 20.86%. The company had revenue of $7.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.09) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pyxis Tankers will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Warberg Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Pyxis Tankers by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Warberg Asset Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in Pyxis Tankers by 138.3% during the 2nd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 98,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 57,167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Pyxis Tankers by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 749,203 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $647,000 after acquiring an additional 359,003 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.52% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PXS shares. Noble Financial reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Pyxis Tankers in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Univest Sec reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Pyxis Tankers in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Pyxis Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 20th.

Pyxis Tankers, Inc is an international maritime transportation holding company, which engages in the ownership and operation of a fleet of product tankers. It also involves in the seaborne transportation and shipping of refined petroleum products and other bulk liquids. The company was founded by Valentios Valentis on March 23, 2015 and is headquartered in Maroussi, Greece.

