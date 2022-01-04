Short Interest in nDivision Inc. (OTCMKTS:NDVN) Drops By 66.7%

nDivision Inc. (OTCMKTS:NDVN) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the November 30th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 165,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of NDVN stock opened at $0.17 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.40. nDivision has a 12 month low of $0.07 and a 12 month high of $1.50.

Get nDivision alerts:

About nDivision

nDivision Inc provides autonomic managed services and end user help desk services to small businesses and enterprises. The company offers virtual engineer as a service, single pane-of-glass IT operation, integrated configuration management database, and pre-built automation services. It provides remote support for customer IT operations in 45 countries and across 6 continents.

Recommended Story: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Receive News & Ratings for nDivision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for nDivision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.