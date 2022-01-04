Short Interest in MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY) Rises By 285.0%

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MSADY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,700 shares, an increase of 285.0% from the November 30th total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 218,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS MSADY opened at $15.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.87. MS&AD Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $14.01 and a 52 week high of $17.93.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MS&AD Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th.

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc engages in the management of its group companies which are in the insurance business. Its operations are carried out through the following segments: Domestic Non-Life Insurance Business, Domestic Life Insurance Business, International Business, and Others. The Domestic Non-Life Insurance Business segment provides property and casualty insurance services such as fire, marine, accident, and automobile liability insurances.

