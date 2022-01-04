Short Interest in Mmtec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) Drops By 71.3%

Mmtec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,700 shares, a decline of 71.3% from the November 30th total of 89,700 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 139,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTC traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $0.71. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,527. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.40. Mmtec has a twelve month low of $0.61 and a twelve month high of $5.94.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTC. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Mmtec by 99.0% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 218,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 108,686 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Mmtec in the third quarter worth about $78,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Mmtec by 150.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 87,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 52,547 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Mmtec in the second quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.58% of the company’s stock.

MMTec, Inc engages in the provision of internet-based technology services and solutions to the Chinese language speaking hedge and mutual funds, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, and brokerage firms involving in securities market transactions and settlements. Its platforms include ETN Counter Business System, PTN Private Fund Investment Management System, Personal Mobile Transaction Client System, PC Transaction Client System, Individual and Institutional Integrated Account Management System, and Quantitative Investment Transaction Platform.

