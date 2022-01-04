Short Interest in Minerva S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRVSY) Drops By 98.8%

Minerva S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRVSY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 98.8% from the November 30th total of 25,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:MRVSY traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $8.22. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,041. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.00 and its 200 day moving average is $7.08. Minerva has a 52 week low of $4.61 and a 52 week high of $18.50.

Get Minerva alerts:

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 25th were paid a $0.8106 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 11.2%.

Minerva SA engages in the production and sale of fresh beef, livestock, and by-products in Brazil. It is also involved in slaughtering and deboning, and processing of cattle, meat, beef, and sheep meat; selling chilled, frozen, and processed meat, as well as beef, pork, and poultry products; exporting and selling live cattle; and breeding and selling live cattle, lambs, pigs, and other live animals.

Featured Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Minerva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Minerva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.