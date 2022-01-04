Short Interest in Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) Declines By 73.5%

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 245,600 shares, a decrease of 73.5% from the November 30th total of 926,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 517,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.
In other news, Director Arthur L. Smith acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 33.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 853,341 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,917,000 after purchasing an additional 215,841 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 5.0% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 476,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 22,700 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services during the second quarter worth approximately $219,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services during the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 11.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 224,005 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 22,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.
Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The energy company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $57.49 million for the quarter. Mammoth Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 18.87% and a negative net margin of 38.94%.
About Mammoth Energy Services
Mammoth Energy Services, Inc engages in the exploration and development of North American onshore unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure, Pressure Pumping, Natural Sand Proppant, Drilling, and Other. The Infrastructure segment offers construction, upgrade, maintenance and, repair services to the electrical infrastructure industry.
