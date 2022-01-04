Short Interest in Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) Declines By 73.5%

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:TUSK) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 245,600 shares, a decrease of 73.5% from the November 30th total of 926,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 517,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other news, Director Arthur L. Smith acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Get Mammoth Energy Services alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 33.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 853,341 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,917,000 after purchasing an additional 215,841 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 5.0% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 476,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after purchasing an additional 22,700 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services during the second quarter worth approximately $219,000. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services during the second quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Mammoth Energy Services by 11.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 224,005 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 22,490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mammoth Energy Services stock opened at $1.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.92, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 2.20. Mammoth Energy Services has a 1-year low of $1.73 and a 1-year high of $7.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.16.

Mammoth Energy Services (NASDAQ:TUSK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The energy company reported ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $57.49 million for the quarter. Mammoth Energy Services had a negative return on equity of 18.87% and a negative net margin of 38.94%.

About Mammoth Energy Services

Mammoth Energy Services, Inc engages in the exploration and development of North American onshore unconventional oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure, Pressure Pumping, Natural Sand Proppant, Drilling, and Other. The Infrastructure segment offers construction, upgrade, maintenance and, repair services to the electrical infrastructure industry.

Further Reading: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Mammoth Energy Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mammoth Energy Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.