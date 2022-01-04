Short Interest in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) Increases By 66.3%

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,960,000 shares, a growth of 66.3% from the November 30th total of 5,990,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,371,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ICLN. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda acquired a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF in the third quarter valued at about $23,490,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 282.6% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 1,136,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,672,000 after buying an additional 839,721 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 11.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,318,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,693,000 after buying an additional 752,683 shares during the last quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 150.1% in the third quarter. Stelac Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,094,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,676,000 after buying an additional 656,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. lifted its position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 89.2% in the second quarter. Nan Shan Life Insurance Co. Ltd. now owns 1,262,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,607,000 after buying an additional 595,100 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ ICLN traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $21.34. The company had a trading volume of 4,354,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,972,393. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.06. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $20.30 and a 1-year high of $34.25.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.012 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

About iShares Global Clean Energy ETF

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

