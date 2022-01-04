Short Interest in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) Expands By 194.4%

iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 286,200 shares, a growth of 194.4% from the November 30th total of 97,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 135,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 150.0% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc purchased a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 19.3% during the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter.

XT opened at $66.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $65.78. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a twelve month low of $55.75 and a twelve month high of $67.48.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is a boost from iShares Exponential Technologies ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 13th.

