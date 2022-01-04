Short Interest in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Grows By 84.1%

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,850,000 shares, an increase of 84.1% from the November 30th total of 3,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,307,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.

IXUS traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.60. 32,966 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,795,598. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $67.09 and a twelve month high of $75.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.45.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.086 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 67.7% during the third quarter. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the second quarter valued at $75,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at $76,000. Tsfg LLC boosted its position in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF by 998.0% during the third quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF during the third quarter valued at $132,000.

