Short Interest in iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) Grows By 84.1%

iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:IXUS) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,850,000 shares, an increase of 84.1% from the November 30th total of 3,720,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,307,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.0 days.
IXUS traded up $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $71.60. 32,966 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,795,598. iShares Core MSCI Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $67.09 and a twelve month high of $75.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.45.
The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.086 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th.
