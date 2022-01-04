Short Interest in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Rises By 10,968.7%

iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, an increase of 10,968.7% from the November 30th total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 615,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ISTB opened at $50.33 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $50.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.96. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $50.31 and a 12 month high of $51.70.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.058 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 16th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Evensky & Katz LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 51.9% during the third quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 35.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period.

