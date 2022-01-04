Short Interest in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) Declines By 79.9%

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 36,800 shares, a decline of 79.9% from the November 30th total of 182,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 130,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of KBWD stock traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $20.71. 1,235 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,407. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a 12-month low of $16.12 and a 12-month high of $21.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.61.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.133 per share. This is an increase from Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.71%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 3.6% during the third quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 15,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 10,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 14,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 26,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares in the last quarter.

