Short Interest in IHI Co. (OTCMKTS:IHICY) Drops By 93.8%

IHI Co. (OTCMKTS:IHICY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 93.8% from the November 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
IHI stock remained flat at $$4.95 during midday trading on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.30. IHI has a one year low of $4.40 and a one year high of $6.69.
IHI (OTCMKTS:IHICY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. IHI had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 3.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IHI will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
IHI Company Profile
IHI Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, sale, installation, repair, overhaul, and maintenance of heavy machinery. It operates through the following segments: Resources, Energy and Environment; Social Infrastructure and Offshore Facilities; Industrial System and General-Purpose Machinery; Aero Engine, Space and Defense; and Others.
