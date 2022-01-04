Short Interest in IHI Co. (OTCMKTS:IHICY) Drops By 93.8%

IHI Co. (OTCMKTS:IHICY) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 93.8% from the November 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

IHI stock remained flat at $$4.95 during midday trading on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.30. IHI has a one year low of $4.40 and a one year high of $6.69.

Get IHI alerts:

IHI (OTCMKTS:IHICY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.09. IHI had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 3.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that IHI will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IHI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 16th.

IHI Company Profile

IHI Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, sale, installation, repair, overhaul, and maintenance of heavy machinery. It operates through the following segments: Resources, Energy and Environment; Social Infrastructure and Offshore Facilities; Industrial System and General-Purpose Machinery; Aero Engine, Space and Defense; and Others.

See Also: What is a support level?

Receive News & Ratings for IHI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IHI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.