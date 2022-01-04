Short Interest in Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDKOY) Grows By 100.0%

Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDKOY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the November 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of IDKOY stock opened at $13.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.88. Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $14.21.
Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. Company Profile
