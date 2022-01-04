Short Interest in Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDKOY) Grows By 100.0%

Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:IDKOY) was the target of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the November 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of IDKOY stock opened at $13.20 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.88. Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $14.21.

Idemitsu Kosan Co.,Ltd. Company Profile

Idemitsu Kosan Co, Ltd. engages in oil, basic chemicals, and renewable energy businesses. It operates through the following segments: Petroleum Products, Petrochemical Products, Resources, and Others. The Petroleum Products segment covers the production and sale of fuel oil and lubricants. The Petrochemical Products segment provides basic chemicals as raw materials for various petrochemical products, as well as solvents and various functional materials.

