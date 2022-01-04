Short Interest in Health Discovery Co. (OTCMKTS:HDVY) Increases By 6,400.0%

Health Discovery Co. (OTCMKTS:HDVY) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a growth of 6,400.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,387,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:HDVY opened at $0.03 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.16 and a 200-day moving average of $0.16. Health Discovery has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.43.
About Health Discovery
