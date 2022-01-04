Short Interest in Health Discovery Co. (OTCMKTS:HDVY) Increases By 6,400.0%

Health Discovery Co. (OTCMKTS:HDVY) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,500 shares, a growth of 6,400.0% from the November 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,387,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HDVY opened at $0.03 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.16 and a 200-day moving average of $0.16. Health Discovery has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.43.

About Health Discovery

Health Discovery Corp. operates as a pattern recognition company that uses mathematical techniques to analyze data to uncover patterns primarily in the field of molecular diagnostics in the United States. The firm property include Support Vector Machines (SVM), which are mathematical algorithms that allow computers to sift through datasets to identify patterns; recursive feature elimination SVM that identifies and rank orders the data points that contribute the desired results; FGM, which enhances the mapping of genetic pathways involved in the diagnosis and prevention of certain diseases; and biomarkers, which are biological indicators or genetic expression signatures of certain disease states.

