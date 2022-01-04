Short Interest in Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GFX) Expands By 106.4%

Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:GFX) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a growth of 106.4% from the November 30th total of 4,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 44,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Golden Falcon Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $78,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Golden Falcon Acquisition in the second quarter worth approximately $151,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Golden Falcon Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $195,000. Crestline Management LP bought a new stake in Golden Falcon Acquisition in the third quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Golden Falcon Acquisition by 43.7% in the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 23,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 7,089 shares in the last quarter. 61.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GFX stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $9.80. 73,929 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,891. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.79. Golden Falcon Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.56 and a 12 month high of $10.68.

Golden Falcon Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Newark, Delaware.

