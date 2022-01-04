Short Interest in Generation Hemp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GENH) Declines By 94.7%

Generation Hemp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GENH) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 94.7% from the November 30th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of GENH remained flat at $$0.66 during trading on Monday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 900 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,220. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.79. Generation Hemp has a one year low of $0.25 and a one year high of $3.50.

Generation Hemp (OTCMKTS:GENH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter.

Generation Hemp, Inc operates as a hemp company. It engages in leases warehouse space to hemp seed growers. The company was founded on July 28, 2008 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

