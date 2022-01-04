Short Interest in Galenfeha, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLFH) Increases By 262.6%

Galenfeha, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLFH) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,500 shares, a growth of 262.6% from the November 30th total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 170,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

OTCMKTS GLFH opened at $0.08 on Tuesday. Galenfeha has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.09 and a 200-day moving average of $0.11.

Get Galenfeha alerts:

About Galenfeha

Galenfeha, Inc engages in the provision of engineering, regulatory, and business consulting services. It also generates revenues and earning through government contracts. The company was founded by James W. Ketner on March 14, 2013 and is headquartered in West Palm Beach, FL.

Further Reading: How do CD ladders protect against rising interest rates?

Receive News & Ratings for Galenfeha Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galenfeha and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.