Short Interest in Galenfeha, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLFH) Increases By 262.6%

Galenfeha, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GLFH) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 80,500 shares, a growth of 262.6% from the November 30th total of 22,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 170,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
OTCMKTS GLFH opened at $0.08 on Tuesday. Galenfeha has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.09 and a 200-day moving average of $0.11.
About Galenfeha
