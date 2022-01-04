Short Interest in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Decreases By 98.6%

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 98.6% from the November 30th total of 44,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 483,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIXD. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 2.7% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 129,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,920,000 after buying an additional 3,351 shares in the last quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 106.7% in the second quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 18.1% in the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 276,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,798,000 after buying an additional 42,302 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Wealth Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 70,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,759,000 after buying an additional 3,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $54,000.

NASDAQ:FIXD traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $52.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,022,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 578,920. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.32. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $52.62 and a 52-week high of $54.80.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.065 dividend. This is a boost from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%.

