Short Interest in Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) Expands By 783.3%

Ferrovial, S.A. (OTCMKTS:FRRVY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,300 shares, a growth of 783.3% from the November 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

FRRVY has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferrovial in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.24.

Shares of FRRVY opened at $31.30 on Tuesday. Ferrovial has a 52-week low of $23.67 and a 52-week high of $32.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $30.17 and its 200-day moving average is $29.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Ferrovial SA engages in the investment and development of transportation infrastructures. It operates through the following segments: Construction, Toll Roads and Airports. The Construction segment designs and performs of all manner of public and private works, including most notably the construction of public infrastructure.

