Short Interest in Fagron NV (OTCMKTS:ARSUF) Decreases By 79.7%

Fagron NV (OTCMKTS:ARSUF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decrease of 79.7% from the November 30th total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Fagron in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Get Fagron alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS ARSUF opened at $15.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $17.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.55. Fagron has a 52-week low of $15.55 and a 52-week high of $21.72.

Fagron NV, a pharmaceutical compounding company, provides personalized pharmaceutical care to hospitals, pharmacies, clinics, and patients. It prepares personalized ready-to-use medication in its sterile and non-sterile compounding facilities. The company also innovates concepts, vehicles, and formulations for pharmaceutical compounding.

Further Reading: What is a SEC Filing?

Receive News & Ratings for Fagron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fagron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.