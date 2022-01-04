Short Interest in EVmo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YAYO) Grows By 714.6%

EVmo, Inc. (OTCMKTS:YAYO) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 228,900 shares, a growth of 714.6% from the November 30th total of 28,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 290,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.

YAYO stock opened at $0.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. EVmo has a 1 year low of $0.49 and a 1 year high of $6.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.24 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 4.37. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.80 and its 200-day moving average is $1.35.

Get EVmo alerts:

EVmo (OTCMKTS:YAYO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.72 million during the quarter. EVmo had a negative return on equity of 1,429.68% and a negative net margin of 117.85%.

EVmo, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the ridesharing and vehicle rental businesses in the United States. It operates Rideshare Platform, a peer-to-peer booking platform that rents passenger vehicles to self-employed ridesharing drivers; and manages a fleet of standard and electric passenger vehicles, and transit vans to be rented directly to drivers in the ridesharing and delivery economies through the Rideshare Platform.

See Also: Limitations of analyzing profit margin

Receive News & Ratings for EVmo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVmo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.