Short Interest in Evertz Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EVTZF) Increases By 91.3%

Evertz Technologies Limited (OTCMKTS:EVTZF) saw a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 91.3% from the November 30th total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 22.0 days.

Shares of Evertz Technologies stock opened at $10.38 on Tuesday. Evertz Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $16.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.69 and a 200-day moving average of $10.99.

Get Evertz Technologies alerts:

About Evertz Technologies

Evertz Technologies Ltd. engages in the provision of television broadcast equipment and solutions that deliver content to television sets, on-demand services, WebTV, IPTV, and mobile devices. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; International; and Canada. The company was founded on May 28, 1981 and is headquartered in Burlington, Canada.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Evertz Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evertz Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.