Short Interest in Esm Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ESM) Increases By 243.3%

Esm Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ESM) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,300 shares, an increase of 243.3% from the November 30th total of 3,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 35,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Esm Acquisition stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Esm Acquisition Corp (NYSE:ESM) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Esm Acquisition alerts:

NYSE ESM opened at $9.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.71. Esm Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.61 and a 12 month high of $9.92.

ESM Acquisition Corp focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Further Reading: Investing in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Esm Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Esm Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.