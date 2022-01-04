Short Interest in dotdigital Group Plc (OTCMKTS:DOTDF) Rises By 83.3%

dotdigital Group Plc (OTCMKTS:DOTDF) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a growth of 83.3% from the November 30th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.0 days.

OTCMKTS DOTDF remained flat at $$2.75 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.97. dotdigital Group has a 52-week low of $1.85 and a 52-week high of $11.25.

Separately, reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of dotdigital Group in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th.

dotdigital Group Plc provides intuitive software as a service (SaaS) and managed services to digital marketing professionals worldwide. The company offers Engagement Cloud, a SaaS-based omni-channel marketing automation platform that enables companies to create, test, and send data-driven automated campaigns and communications across channels, such as email, SMS, social, push, etc.

