Short Interest in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) Increases By 83.0%

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a growth of 83.0% from the November 30th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of NYSE:PSF traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.70. The stock had a trading volume of 34,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,572. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $26.29 and a 1 year high of $32.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.00.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%.
Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile
Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.
