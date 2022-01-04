Short Interest in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) Increases By 83.0%

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:PSF) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,700 shares, a growth of 83.0% from the November 30th total of 5,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 18,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of NYSE:PSF traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $26.70. The stock had a trading volume of 34,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,572. Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund has a 1 year low of $26.29 and a 1 year high of $32.50. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.00.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.07%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 59,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,853 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 17.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 38.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 58,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 16,177 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund by 14.6% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000.

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Select Preferred and Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. It also invests some portion of its portfolio in other open-end funds, closed-end funds, or exchange traded funds that invest primarily in preferred and/or debt securities.

