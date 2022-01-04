Short Interest in Clean Energy Pathways, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPWY) Grows By 100.0%

Clean Energy Pathways, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPWY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the November 30th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 68,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of CPWY stock traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 173,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,004. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day moving average of $0.01. Clean Energy Pathways has a twelve month low of $0.00 and a twelve month high of $0.04.

Get Clean Energy Pathways alerts:

About Clean Energy Pathways

Clean Energy Pathways, Inc engages in the development of fossil fuel replacements. The firm utilizes clean burning biomass fuel, solar photo voltaic panels for power generation and solar thermal application for heating water in both commercial and residential applications. It also provides LED lighting replacements for high energy and heat producing incandescent and mercury vapor lighting.

Featured Article: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Pathways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Pathways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.