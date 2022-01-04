Short Interest in China Teletech Holding, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNCT) Expands By 150.0%

China Teletech Holding, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNCT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,000 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the November 30th total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 305,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

CNCT stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.01. 299,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,927. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.02. China Teletech has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.06.

China Teletech Company Profile

China Teletech Holding, Inc is an investment holding company. It does not have any business operations. The company explores opportunities to acquire business in both China and the rest of the world. China Teletech Holding was founded on March 29, 1999 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

