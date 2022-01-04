Short Interest in China Teletech Holding, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNCT) Expands By 150.0%

China Teletech Holding, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNCT) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 52,000 shares, a growth of 150.0% from the November 30th total of 20,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 305,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
CNCT stock traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.01. 299,035 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 487,927. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.02. China Teletech has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.06.
China Teletech Company Profile
