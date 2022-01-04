Short Interest in Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEPP) Increases By 75.0%

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. (NASDAQ:BKEPP) saw a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,100 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the November 30th total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Shares of BKEPP stock opened at $8.35 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.38 and a 200 day moving average of $8.24. Blueknight Energy Partners has a twelve month low of $6.72 and a twelve month high of $8.67.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th were issued a $0.1788 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 4th.

Blueknight Energy Partners, L.P. provides integrated terminalling services for companies engaged in the production, distribution, and handling of liquid asphalt in the United States. As of March 4, 2021, it had 53 terminals located in 26 states. Blueknight Energy Partners G.P., LLC operates as a general partner of the company.

