Short Interest in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ) Decreases By 96.4%

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a decline of 96.4% from the November 30th total of 179,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 220,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,897 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 563 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II were worth $240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

BMEZ traded down 0.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting 25.01. 10,630 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,102. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II has a twelve month low of 22.60 and a twelve month high of 30.94.

