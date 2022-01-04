Short Interest in Ascot Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOTVF) Expands By 228.3%

Ascot Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AOTVF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 136,900 shares, a growth of 228.3% from the November 30th total of 41,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 469,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS AOTVF opened at $0.95 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.95. Ascot Resources has a 1 year low of $0.67 and a 1 year high of $1.33.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Ascot Resources from C$1.50 to C$1.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th.

Ascot Resources Ltd. is an exploration company, which engages in the exploration of gold, silver and copper in North America. Its projects include Premier, Red Mountain, and Non-Gold Assets. The company was founded on May 20, 1986 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

