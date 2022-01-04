Short Interest in AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (NYSE:IMPX) Grows By 867.2%

AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. (NYSE:IMPX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 262,100 shares, a growth of 867.2% from the November 30th total of 27,100 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 375,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bloom Tree Partners LLC grew its position in AEA-Bridges Impact by 0.7% during the second quarter. Bloom Tree Partners LLC now owns 286,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,794,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Alpine Global Management LLC grew its position in AEA-Bridges Impact by 20.7% during the second quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 190,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,857,000 after buying an additional 32,650 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. acquired a new stake in AEA-Bridges Impact during the second quarter valued at $1,114,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in AEA-Bridges Impact by 17.5% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 766,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,468,000 after buying an additional 114,126 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in AEA-Bridges Impact by 28.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 11,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.22% of the company’s stock.

Get AEA-Bridges Impact alerts:

NYSE:IMPX opened at $10.00 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.89. AEA-Bridges Impact has a 1-year low of $9.58 and a 1-year high of $11.42.

AEA-Bridges Impact Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

See Also: New Google Finance Tool and Screening Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for AEA-Bridges Impact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AEA-Bridges Impact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.