Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Price Target Raised to $350.00

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $310.00 to $350.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.55% from the stock’s previous close.
Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $331.00 to $309.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.30.
NYSE SHW traded down $4.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $334.77. 22,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,224,423. The business’s 50 day moving average is $333.34 and its 200-day moving average is $305.96. Sherwin-Williams has a 12-month low of $218.06 and a 12-month high of $354.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.83.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 199.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,663,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,629,704,000 after purchasing an additional 13,771,851 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 183.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,354,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,728,350,000 after acquiring an additional 11,235,603 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 221.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,233,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,060,581,000 after acquiring an additional 7,734,545 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 210.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,600,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,888,093,000 after acquiring an additional 7,186,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 192.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,704,987 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,371,674,000 after acquiring an additional 5,724,284 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Sherwin-Williams Company Profile
The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.
