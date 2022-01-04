Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) Price Target Raised to $350.00

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at UBS Group from $310.00 to $350.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $278.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $331.00 to $309.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $350.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Bank of America downgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $335.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.30.

NYSE SHW traded down $4.35 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $334.77. 22,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,224,423. The business’s 50 day moving average is $333.34 and its 200-day moving average is $305.96. Sherwin-Williams has a 12-month low of $218.06 and a 12-month high of $354.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.09 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.00% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sherwin-Williams will post 8.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SHW. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 199.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,663,257 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,629,704,000 after purchasing an additional 13,771,851 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 183.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,354,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,728,350,000 after acquiring an additional 11,235,603 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 221.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,233,551 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,060,581,000 after acquiring an additional 7,734,545 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 210.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,600,448 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,888,093,000 after acquiring an additional 7,186,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 192.0% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,704,987 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,371,674,000 after acquiring an additional 5,724,284 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

